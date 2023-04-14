‘Embarrassing’ – Jamie Carragher goes nuclear with ‘waste of money’ LFC signing

Jamie Carragher has called out Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team at Liverpool for failing to foresee the need for midfield investment ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Merseysiders, in a sudden, panicked realisation of the reality facing them, ended up acquiring Arthur Melo on a loan – a deal the CBS pundit labelled both ’embarrassing’ and a ‘waste of money’.

“That is his biggest mistake on this issue and he knows it, the last minute scramble for Arthur Melo on the final day of last August’s transfer window the big giveaway that he realised his error in not recruiting before the last pre-season,” the former centre-half wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“That deal was an embarrassing climbdown and waste of money. The justification for it at the time was Liverpool were biding their time for the longer-term target.

“The situation should never have reached a stage where pursuing Bellingham would compromise Klopp’s ability to make the three or four other signings he needs to revitalise the starting XI.”

Ultimately, painful as it is to admit, there is a sense of logic attached to the decision to abandon the pursuit of Jude Bellingham amid the need for serious numbers incoming this summer.

That being said, a failure to address the midfield in recent years means that we’re now in a position where we must absolutely get this latest revamp 100% right or risk completely throwing away all the progress made since Klopp’s arrival in 2015.

Put simply: Liverpool must now get themselves in a position where they can look to add quality of the BVB star’s calibre in future having already a solid base of players in the relevant department to be able to go all-in on an elite talent.

It may be quite a while before we encounter a talent of Bellingham’s quality who appears just as attainable, though this is the poor hand we’ve inexplicably dealt ourselves ahead of the summer window.

