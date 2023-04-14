Carragher suggests one LFC signing has cost them Bellingham transfer

Liverpool knew to a certain degree going into the 2022/23 campaign that midfield reinforcements would be a must – regardless of whether they came in January or the summer – given that they had three midfielders on the books with expiring contracts, not to mention ageing midfielders in Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Despite that, and to the evident bafflement of Jamie Carragher, the Reds’ recruitment team opted to bolster the forward line with Cody Gakpo, an addition that the ex-defender suggested may have cost the club in its pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

“Liverpool have spent over £200 million on strikers, and given Mohamed Salah a massive new contract, since they last bought a first-choice central midfielder. Those deals were necessary as Roberto Firmino was declining, and good money was recouped for 30-year-old Sadio Mane,” the former Red wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“Then Cody Gakpo signed for £40 million in January, even though the side was crying out for more midfield energy. Gakpo has made a promising start. I like him. But now it is even more baffling that another striker was prioritised. Most supporters would have willingly accepted the Gakpo outlay being kept back to turn a £90 million Bellingham bid into a £130 million signing.

“This is the first time I have openly questioned Liverpool’s transfer policy during the Klopp era.”

The Merseysiders will instead hope to divide and conquer in the market, pursuing a multitude of options in an effort to facilitate a full-scale midfield revamp.

How on earth, we HAVE to ask, was this situation allowed to escalate to the point of denying Liverpool a generational midfield talent that was genuinely within their gasp?

We have to express some sympathy in light of the physical and mental impact of a 63-game 2021/22 season. Plus, how many could have foreseen a midfield crisis of this magnitude after the club nearly won it all in the prior term.

Regardless, the sympathy of the fanbase has its limits, and we can’t help but feel a bit let down by the news of our abandoned pursuit given that Thiago has been our only senior midfield signing over the course of the last decade or so.

That’s not to suggest in any way shape or form that Gakpo should become the new subject of our ire; he’s utterly blameless in this process and looks a more than solid addition to the squad.

It’s just a huge pity that our once world-class recruitment team has made such a monumental error of judgement in recent years – one they’ll have to work hard to fix this summer.

