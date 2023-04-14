Klopp fires thinly-veiled dig at FSG as blunt £100m point made

Jurgen Klopp handed reporters a reality check when asked about Liverpool’s decision to pull out of the running for Jude Bellingham’s signature this summer, explaining that the club has to work within its means in what could very well be perceived a dig at owners FSG.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce relaying the manager’s comments in his pre-match presser ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

Klopp: "My answer is not about Jude Bellingham….. I don't understand why we talk about things we can't theoretically have, like six players in the summer for £100m (each). You have to work with what you have." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 14, 2023

That’s an understandable reality given that the Reds look far from likely to retain their Champions League status for a seventh season in a row under the German tactician.

The factors behind such a downturn in performance on the pitch have been made abundantly obvious to any observer happening to flick on a Liverpool game this term with the midfield proving a non-existent obstacle for opposition outfits domestically and abroad.

Bellingham, a player once deemed a silver bullet, a much-needed injection of quality in a department now suddenly, desperately lacking in it is sadly no longer the right dressing for the wound.

Liverpool need more than a large plaster – lengthy and comprehensive surgery will be the name of the game this summer as we look to undo virtually half a decade’s worth of damage.

One bears not think of the message this sends to elite players in future, though we’ve every faith that our recruitment team can turn things around and deliver the quality and quantity needed to aid our return to European football in 2023/24.

