Klopp just revealed huge insight into Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool’s intention to consider a broad number of options in the market to bolster the midfield department – 12, to be precise.

This comes courtesy of BeanymanSports (via a tweet from Fabrizio Romano), with the Reds having opted to abandon their pursuit of Jude Bellingham this summer.

Klopp confirms Liverpool midfield plan: “There’s maybe 12 midfielders we are interested in on the market… so that’s good”. 🔴 #LFC “We will sign some, I hope” — quotes via @BeanymanSports. pic.twitter.com/gEtEg2Wtfo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Nicolo Barella and Alexis Mac Allister are some of the widely circulated names reported by patch journalists.

Valued around the £50-70m mark, we can certainly understand why the club has taken a divide and conquer approach ahead of the opening of the upcoming window.

Ultimately, with potentially three senior options departing this summer – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are all on contracts expiring this year – and Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ageing, there’s a clear need for the club to bring in multiple new legs.

The issue for us, of course, will be whether sufficient quality can be brought in to transform our fortunes on the pitch and overturn the rot that has seeped in in the space of a season.

Jurgen Klopp has more than enough credit in the bank to be trusted with the rebuild, though the pressure will mostly lie on the recruitment team and owners to ensure that the club doesn’t throw away the growth the German’s arrival brought about since 2015.

