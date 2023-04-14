“If I am angry…” – Klopp issues blunt resources claim as FSG position clarified

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is far from being angry with Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, despite ongoing questions over the perceived lack of investment in the club.

Interestingly, the 55-year-old noted that it wouldn’t make sense to express discontent given it wouldn’t change the side’s level of investment.

This comes courtesy of comments made by the former Borussia Dortmund head coach in the embargoed section of his pre-match presser, as relayed on Twitter by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

“What you want to know from me as I sit here is, am I angry with our owners that we can’t do this or that? No, I am not. If I am angry, we don’t all of a sudden have more resources to do everything.”

Klopp on FSG, transfer strategy and summer rebuild. https://t.co/iEKqOW8cXj — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 14, 2023

The Merseysiders have had to reevaluate their transfer policy this summer, due in no small part to the likely eventuality of the club failing to secure Champions League football.

Add on top the reality that the club has to add a number of fresh legs to the squad in light of the number of exits set to occur at the end of the season and it’s abundantly clear that we can’t throw all our eggs in one basket.

Logical as that explanation is, it remains rather a big shame that we’ll miss out on a genuinely generational midfielder in Jude Bellingham who could have catapulted a competent midfield – had we invested well in recent years – to the next level.

With Manchester City still involved in the equation, it’s a little sickening to think of the Englishman being added to an already star-studded squad featuring former Bundesliga teammate Erling Haaland.

Such is our lot, of course, and it’s entirely possible to build a winning team provided that we bring in some serious quality capable of adding drive and intensity to the middle of the park.

