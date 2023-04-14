‘I’ve heard’: Liverpool fans get superb news about ‘technically great’ midfielder Klopp ‘would love working with’

Dominic King has sung Mason Mount’s praises amid reported interest from Liverpool ahead of the summer window.

The England international would cost in the region of £60m – a significant drop-off from what the Reds would be expected to fork out for Jude Bellingham in the same window.

“Mason Mount is the one. I’ve heard a lot about that and it’s coming from different places,” the reporter told The Anfield Wrap (Twitter).

“The messaging around it is that it seems attractive to both sides this move.

“He’s going to cost money, more than £60m I would think, but he’s a very, very good player. He’s technically great, works hard, he’s a really good lad as well.”

Interestingly, the point has been made that the Chelsea man would be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system, were the Merseysiders to make their move.

“I just think he’d be exactly the kind of player Klopp would love working with because of that attitude, that willingness to run, how he knows the game,” King added.

From our point of view, having a player on board capable of playing a wide variety of positions – from wide of a front-three all the way down to an 8 in the middle of the park – can only be a positive.

More than anything else though, it’s the guarantee of fresh legs that will be most encouraging given how lacklustre and beleaguered our midfield three has looked for much of the campaign.

Ultimately, if we’re to get the best out of Klopp’s brand of football again going into the next campaign – £60m for a 24-year-old Premier League-proven talent with experience in Europe sounds like far from a bad deal.

"I've heard a lot about Mount and the messaging around it seems that it is attractive to both sides. He's going to cost money, £60 million I would think." "I think he'd be the type of player that Klopp would love working with." 🗣 @DominicKing_DM on Bellingham, Mount & More pic.twitter.com/Jxof7fvVUs — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 13, 2023

