Liverpool handed timely injury boost amid double fitness scare

Liverpool look set to welcome Luis Diaz back to the matchday squad for the club’s upcoming trip to Elland Road on Monday.

The positive news in question was tweeted by Liverpool.com’s Matt Addison, relaying Jurgen Klopp’s presser update, following news of Ibrahima Konate and Alisson Becker having missed out on training.

Klopp on Konate/Alisson: "Ibou couldn't train for a few days but should train today. Alisson wasn't involved for two days but will train individually today." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 14, 2023

🔴 Luis Diaz will be back in the #LFC squad for Leeds, Jurgen Klopp confirms: “He is 100% ready, and now we have to reintegrate.” — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) April 14, 2023

Fortunately, it would seem that the issue preventing the pair from training has abated with both likely in line to be involved in the Merseysiders’ clash with Leeds.

Having been such an integral part of our campaign – and by far and out our player of the season – we can ill afford to miss out on the services of our Brazilian No.1.

Likewise, Konate more than proved his worth yet again with a powerful display in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Top four seems a bit of a pipedream for us now whilst sitting 12 points behind Manchester United and Newcastle in fourth and third respectively in the Premier League table.

However, if we’re to have any hope of securing a surprise late return to the top four spots – the pair will be critical to our hopes of pulling off a stunning run of results.

