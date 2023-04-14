Liverpool ‘seduced’ by ‘fantastic’ midfielder Madrid were watching before Tchouameni move – report

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Khephren Thuram of Nice following the midfielder’s superb season in Ligue 1.

This comes courtesy of Santi Aouna at Foot Mercato, with the outlet noting that Real Madrid were allegedly keeping tabs on the 22-year-old before making their move for former Reds target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Following the club’s decision to abandon the pursuit of Jude Bellingham this summer, it’s clear that alternative, cheaper targets will be the name of the game for the Reds’ recruitment team.

The ‘fantastic’ (as described by Didier Digard on RMC, via Foot Mercato) Ligue 1 star comes highly rated in France with Ligue 1’s official website describing the midfielder as ‘not too dissimilar from Sergio Busquets in his Barca pomp.’

With Fabinho proving far too inconsistent this term for Jurgen Klopp’s liking – such to an extent that Stefan Bajcetic was favoured over the Brazilian prior to his unfortunate injury – a quality holding midfielder has to be considered a key potential addition to the squad.

Obviously, it’s worth bearing in mind that the step up to the Premier League is more of a leap than a hop when it comes to (with all due respect) the gap between French top-flight football and England.

That being said, in the interest of making up for lost time and bolstering a midfield largely neglected since the signing of Thiago Alcantara, it’s exactly the kind of market we’ll need to consider shopping in to make the most of a limited transfer budget.

