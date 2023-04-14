Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool tracking Ligue 1 ace fans won’t have heard of; already scored against Reds

Liverpool are reportedly now keeping tabs on Lyon’s ‘talented’ winger Bradley Barcola following an impressive campaign in the French top-flight.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the news online, noting that the race remains ‘open’ despite the Anfield-based outfit’s interest.

Many European clubs are tracking OL talented winger Bradley Barcola, born in 2002. Understand Liverpool are among teams monitoring his development with their scouts but the race is open. 🔴🇫🇷 #LFC Barcola has 7 goals and 4 assist with OL first team this season. pic.twitter.com/8CGZqYjZg2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

It’s a name that will likely have many a supporter scratching their head, though some may remember the vital role the wide man played in the 3-1 defeat suffered in the Dubai Super Cup during the World Cup break.

The second-half substitute was on the scoresheet that day, firing in the French outfit’s second goal.

The 20-year-old has already registered 11 goal contributions from 25 senior appearances this term whilst featuring across the forward line.

Midfield will be the priority for our transfer efforts this summer, though it certainly can’t hurt to keep an eye on up and coming talents like Barcola whilst they remain affordable options.

There will certainly come a stage too when we need to seriously think about the long-term future of the right-wing role and perhaps the Frenchman could aid us with an appropriate solution.

