Exclusive: Liverpool made ‘strategy move’ for Bellingham who remains ‘primary target’ – report

Liverpool fans seem to be unified in the displeasure of realising that Jude Bellingham’s potential move is over but there’s still some room to be excited about the prospect of signing the Borussia Dortmund teenager.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos said: “It’s my personal opinion, not so much as an ‘in the know’, but I think… what Liverpool did [to publicly pull out of the Bellingham transfer] is for me a strategy move from Liverpool to say, or to make public that they are out from the Bellingham transfer.

“I’m not saying that Liverpool 100% will get Bellingham, but for sure he was or is the number one target, primary target of Liverpool Football Club”.

The Greek reporter seems to suggest that, much like with what happened with Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, and others, the Reds may well be using a perceived failure to secure the 19-year-old – as a smokescreen.

This may well be wishful thinking from all of us to accept this report but it’s hard to argue against the fact that we do have a history of ruling ourselves out of the running for a player we go on to sign anyway.

Heads and attention will turn to alternative targets and so there will now be even more news about who Jurgen Klopp may bring into the club this summer but there’s still a lot of time until the future of the England international is secured.

Wishful thinking or something we will soon find out to be false, only time will tell but it’s safe to assume that even the former Birmingham City academy star doesn’t know where he will be playing next year – yet.

