Exclusive: ‘This is done’ – Bellingham price tag named as Liverpool are set to be priced out – Fjortoft

Liverpool supporters have had a busy week away from action on the pitch and all eyes have been on the developing Jude Bellingham transfer saga, with more information being shared about the potential price tag for the midfielder.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, ex-footballer and media man Jan Aage Fjortoft said: “I’ve just spent three days in Germany, and they’re talking about €130 million and you can imagine the situation in a club like Liverpool, you’re not sure about what’s happening with the ownership, how much money your club will have available – that is too much money.

“So I think that is done now. I would just add that I think that this is done now because it’s a selling club, they can want as much money they want”.

To see the simple phrase of ‘this is done’, may well show where we are in this negotiation for the Borussia Dortmund teenager and why so many of our supporters are despondent about our chances of signing him.

The Viaplay reporter did go on to say though, that this battle for the 19-year-old is now a ‘roulette’ and that there’s certainly no confirmed destination for the young star but his parent club are looking to secure €130 million for his services.

If the Reds simply can’t afford that figure, or at least afford to spend that much of the budget on one man when we need several players, then we are out of the running.

Despite obviously wanting to ensure that the England international has a good career, the German club will be most concerned about receiving the largest figure they can – especially after being stung with the buy-out clause in Erling Haaland’s contract.

Where Manchester City thrived last summer, me may well now falter and a deal for our biggest target could be over before it ever began.

