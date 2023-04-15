Reliable journo reveals interesting transfer news coming out of Liverpool after Bellingham call

Jurgen Klopp is said to be ‘planning a new major attack on the top of the league’, which will be facilitated by the pursuit of a multitude of targets in favour of signing Jude Bellingham this summer.

Christian Falk confirmed that the Englishman’s father Mark’s demands ‘were too high’, with the Reds opting to make the more sensible financial decision ahead of the opening of the upcoming window.

“A Bundesliga player could actually turn his back on the Premier League,” the BILD journalist exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

“It was as many Liverpool fans feared it would be. Jude Bellingham’s father Mark’s financial demands were too high for the Reds.

“While Jürgen Klopp remains an ardent fan of the England international, who still has a contract with Dortmund until 2025, Bellingham is too expensive for Liverpool. In addition, there are also the demands coming from BVB, with the German outfit hoping for a transfer fee of around €150m for the most valuable player in the Bundesliga – too much for Liverpool!

“In light of how disappointing the Reds’ season has been, Klopp is planning a new major attack on the top of the league next season, which has seen the pursuit of Bellingham die out in the interests of conducting a major overhaul.”

The German bared all on the matter in his pre-Leeds presser, pointing to the club’s limited resources in comparison to other well-financed outfits.

Whilst it’s certainly worth bearing in mind that we can’t compete on a level playing field against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and, now, Newcastle United, it’s likewise hard to ignore the potentially devasting blow a lack of Champions League football will bring.

Our attractiveness to top talent could technically stay afloat provided Klopp and Co. can put a positive spin on our current circumstances, though the money simply isn’t there to bring generational players into the squad.

It’s not necessarily doom and gloom, of course, with it worth bearing in mind that we brought in a Champions League and Premier League-winning trio of midfielders in Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum for under £90m.

The market has changed somewhat since that point, though it serves as proof that we’re more than capable of constructing a winning midfield even with a budget incapable of snapping of Bellingham.

