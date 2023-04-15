What Klopp pointed out during stunning embargoed presser highlights growing FSG reality

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at his frustration at the financial divide between Liverpool and competing clubs.

In pre-match presser comments relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano, the 55-year-old pointed out that FSG makes the key call for the size of his transfer kitty, whilst ‘other clubs can do more than us’.

Jurgen Klopp: "The decision of the budget comes from the owners and the other decisions come from us. If the budget is the budget, then we have to do what we can do". 🔴 #LFC "Other clubs can do more than us in some situations [spending money]. It's obvious". pic.twitter.com/xY521ZSiJE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2023

There is a sense of growing frustration, one might venture, though the German did go to great lengths to insist that he wasn’t angry with the club’s ownership in light of the financial decisions being made behind the scenes.

It’s far from being a mutinous cry, it’s worth emphasising, though it goes to demonstrate the magnitude of the task facing us ahead of the summer at a time when Champions League football appears a pipe dream.

We know we’re going to have to spend wisely – at the cost of not landing long-term target Jude Bellingham – not to mention nail every addition made to the squad to close the gap to the top four and, hopefully, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners have certainly proven that patience in a long-term project and shrewd recruitment is the way forward, something we used to be praised for across the land.

It’s time to rediscover our roots.

