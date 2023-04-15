‘It’s clear’ – Frank Lampard drops exciting Mason Mount claim amid Liverpool interest

Frank Lampard has waxed lyrical about Mason Mount ahead of the club’s impending tie with Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon, insisting ‘it’s clear’ that he’s a ‘top-level player’.

The Chelsea boss’ comments come courtesy of Noah Robson (via a tweet from Fabrizio Romano) following reports of Liverpool’s ongoing interest in the England midfielder (as was recently covered by the Italian journalist on the same platform).

Lampard: “Mason Mount is already a top player. He’s hungry since the first day. If anyone thinks Mount is not already a top-level player then I’m not sure what they’re seeing”. 🔵 #CFC “You can ask Tuchel, Southgate, Potter – it’s clear that he’s a top player”, via @noahrobson_. pic.twitter.com/ka6zmMJLTu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

The endorsement may very well add further intrigue and interest in the footballer ahead of what many expect to be a busy summer for the Reds as far as player acquisition is concerned.

If we are to indeed live within our means at the end of the season, Mount could be a viable option to pursue in the interest of squeezing the most out of a budget likely to be limited by the lack of Champions League football.

There may be some lingering concerns over our ability to attract such talent without top European football to offer, though the reality remains this is a side that has otherwise qualified for the competition across the last six years.

Liverpool can reasonably argue this is a blip of a season – a self-inflicted blip, it has to be said, thanks to some monumentally poor decision-making around the midfield – and that a few well-placed signings can quickly turn things around.

In a campaign defined by inconsistency, a 2-2 draw with Arsenal may invite nothing but shrugs from the fanbase, though it goes to show that the gap to the top is perhaps not quite the gaping chasm our performances this term have led us to believe.

