Bundesliga insider: Liverpool eyeing Bellingham ‘replacement’ in Germany amid reported meeting with representatives

Liverpool have turned their gaze to alternative targets after abandoning their pursuit of Jude Bellingham this summer and one such name to have caught the eyes of the Reds’ recruitment team is that of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Christian Falk has reported that the club has allegedly participated in a meeting with the Bundesliga star’s entourage, though the Bavarians continue to maintain a ‘no sale’ stance on the player.

“Without Bellingham, Liverpool are now looking for a replacement. One of them is Ryan Gravenberch from FC Bayern,” the Bundesliga expert exclusively told CaughtOffside.

“There is said to have already been a meeting between Liverpool representatives and Gravenberch’s management, however, no request has yet been received from FC Bayern.

“There, Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic continues to insist: Gravenberch is not for sale. The impending arrival of Konrad Laimer, who comes from RB Leipzig, in the midfield, shouldn’t change that.”

With the Dutchman struggling for minutes in the German top-flight however – having only amassed a tally of 701 from 26 appearances (across all competitions) – few could begrudge the player some concerns over his future.

READ MORE: Reliable journo reveals interesting transfer news coming out of Liverpool after Bellingham call

READ MORE: What Klopp pointed out during stunning embargoed presser highlights growing FSG reality

Admittedly, the sight of fellow 20-year-old Fabio Carvalho likewise struggling for playing time might not be particularly encouraging when it comes to any attempt we make to prise Gravenberch out of the Allianz Arena.

That being said, there has to be a sense of great opportunity felt by any player on our shortlist given the clear opportunity to remould a tired midfield in desperate need of fresh legs.

Bellingham would have been the ideal man to lead the way but, ultimately, as Liverpool have discovered courtesy of years of poor planning – every revolution needs serious numbers.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime