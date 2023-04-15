Sky Sports reporter: PL side likely did something to ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool target’s contract as transfer admission made

Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that it’s likely Wolves have attached ‘certain conditions’ to Matheus Nunes’ contract in anticipation of potential interest in their star man this summer.

This comes amid ongoing links between the Portuguese star and Liverpool who are said to be considering as many as 12 options in the market in the interest of bolstering a beleaguered midfield department.

“If you look at Nunes at Wolves, Liverpool were close to signing him last summer and I think they’ve kept an eye on him,” the Sky Sports reporter told Give Me Sport.

“I just think it’s going to depend on what the situation is with his release clause, there had been talk he has a £44 million release clause but we’re not privy to the ins and outs of that contract.

“Is there a relegation clause in there? If they stay in the Premier League does the release clause disappear? I think Wolves will have put certain conditions within that contract because they know how highly rated he is. And they know that Liverpool would have wanted him last summer. I’m sure Liverpool will be interested again.”

Having joined the Wanderers’ last summer for an initial £38m, signing the ‘unbelievable’ (as described by Goncalo Santos in a chat with the Echo) midfielder for £6m more at the end of the campaign would have to be considered a masterful piece of business by the Reds’ recruitment team.

With only seven points separating 13th-placed Wolves (having played one more game) and 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, there still remains the possibility that the Molineux-based outfit could be one of the three outfits to make the drop this term.

It’s an eventuality that would most certainly suit us if we were to seriously reignite our interest in the 24-year-old this summer.

Nunes certainly appears a potentially attractive option on that basis, though with the club having pulled the plug on its pursuit of Jude Bellingham, we’d imagine that Liverpool will be exploring options a calibre above the midfielder where feasible – potentially testing the waters with the likes of Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister, both with ongoing links to Anfield.

