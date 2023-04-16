‘I’ve heard’ – Former Premier League manager believes he knows where Jude Bellingham ‘wants to go’

Harry Redknapp has revealed that he’s ‘heard’ Jude Bellingham wants to go to Real Madrid this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund star, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool for over a year, is one of Europe’s hottest prospects at the moment and is attracting interest from the La Liga giants as well as Manchester City.

Although Jurgen Klopp is believed to no longer be weighing up a move for the 19-year-old, former Premier League manager Redknapp believes the England international is wanting a move to the Spanish capital anyway.

“I’ve heard – I don’t know if I’m right – that he wants to go to Real Madrid,” Redknapp told the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s difficult…amazing club again. Good lifestyle in Spain. That’s what I’ve heard anyway.”

When the 14-time European Cup winners come calling it’s hard for any player to turn them down.

Despite all that Madrid has to offer, Bellingham may instead opt for a move back to England and the Premier League.

With any potential deal expected to surpass the £100m mark Klopp feels that it’s no longer a deal we should pursue as he could potentially sign two or three players with that money to ensure his side don’t suffer a repeat of this season’s dismal campaign.

The Merseysiders have reportedly created a five-man shortlist of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is now believed to be our top target.

It will be painful to see the Dortmund No. 22 head anywhere other than Anfield at the end of the season but it’s something that we may very well need to prepare ourselves for.

