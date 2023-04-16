Serie A star and four PL midfielders make up five-man Liverpool shortlist ahead of summer window – Football Insider

After pulling out of the race for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have now identified five other midfielder targets ahead of the summer transfer window, that’s according to Football Insider.

With the Reds struggling massively for consistency this term, it’s understood that Jurgen Klopp has decided against pursuing a deal for the Borussia Dortmund star and instead intends to spend the money on two or three new players.

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is now believed to be the Anfield outfit’s top transfer target and the World Cup winner is joined by Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Joao Palhinha and Nicolo Barella.

All of those players, except Inter Milan’s Barella, currently ply their trade in the Premier League and would therefore not need time to adjust to a new division.

Liverpool have struggled in the middle of the park this season with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho starting to show signs of ageing while the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberalin and Naby Keita are all set to leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

Midfield is therefore the department that Klopp is desperate to improve.

One name that is missing from that five-man shortlist, somewhat surprisingly, is Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman’s representatives have reportedly ‘held a meeting’ with senior figures from Liverpool recently ahead of a potential move to Merseyside this summer.

We do look set to be extremely busy off the pitch in the coming months and let’s hope we can complete some quality business to ensure we’re back competing on all four fronts next term.

