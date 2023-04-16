‘I’m only human’ – Ibou Konate sounds a note of caution as Jurgen Klopp’s latest tactical tweak is discussed

Ibou Konate has been discussing Jurgen Klopp’s latest tactical tweak that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold operating as a central midfielder when Liverpool had possession during last week’s 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The slight change in set up meant that our No. 5 was regularly seen covering the Scouser in a much wider position than what he’s accustomed to but the Frenchman put in a quality display.

Despite all of our struggles this season the former RB Leipzig man has been one of our most consistent performers and he’s insisted that he’s happy to play wherever is needed to help the team.

“I had zero concerns when the manager asks you to go and do a slightly different role,” Konate said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “That it is his job, to sort out the team and if we have to readjust in games that is absolutely fantastic. It’s a real pleasure to try and help and if he said go on take over from Alisson in goal then I would do that as well!

“We all know Trent is a great player and obviously the closer he gets to the opposition he creates a threat. But I’m only human, I can’t cover for him down that side all the time! We have to remember that he is a complete player with lots of assets and abilities, both offensively and defensively, so he won’t be forgetting his defensive duties because I can’t cover him all the time.”

Alexander-Arnold has been criticised regularly for his defensive showings this term and although we feel a lot of that criticism is unwarranted, the England international does appear to have the skillset needed to shine in the middle of the park.

He played as a central midfielder during his Academy days and with his passing, shooting and dribbling ability hard to beat there’s no reason why we shouldn’t experiment – especially during the final nine games of the campaign.

Konate’s job will change slightly if he’s regularly having to cover for our No. 66 at full-back but we’re looking forward to see whether our German tactician’s latest tactical tweak helps bring more success.

