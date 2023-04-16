Liverpool have new priority transfer target after ending Bellingham pursuit – Football Insider

Liverpool have made Alexis Mac Allister their main transfer target this summer after ending their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, that’s according to Football Insider.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the latter for over a year but it’s now understood that Jurgen Klopp no longer believes it makes sense to splash over £100m on just one player while his squad is in need of a major overhaul.

Fichajes have reported that we’re joined by Chelsea in the race for the World Cup winners’ signature who is enjoying a brilliant campaign for Brighton.

READ MORE: Journo assesses Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham stance & stresses the need for a ‘perfect’ summer transfer window

The 24-year-old, who has 10 goals and two assists in 30 appearances for the Seagulls this term (across all competitions), is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Bellingham but a player that can still bring both quality and energy to the middle of the park.

The Argentine’s father, who also acts as his agent, has confirmed recently that it’s ‘likely’ that his son will be plying his trade at a new club next season and those are the sort of comments that Klopp and Co. will like the sound of.

Some Liverpool fans will view Mac Allister as a downgrade on the Borussia Dortmund star – our previous ‘priority’ transfer target – but he’s proven he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League and on the biggest of stages.

If we can sign the Brighton No. 10 alongside two other quality midfielders (and a right back) then that would mark a very successful transfer window.

EOTK Insider: Exclusive: The Jude Bellingham ‘roulette’ is open but the odds are stacked against Liverpool – Jan Aage Fjørtoft