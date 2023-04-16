Liverpool star suggests it’s time for Klopp’s side to ‘evolve’ as ‘super motivated’ admission is made

Ibou Konate insists that Liverpool will be ‘super motivated’ to taste success next term after experiencing a dismal campaign this time around.

The Reds were two games away from completing a glorious quadruple last season but currently find themselves 12 points outside of the top four and out of all cup competitions.

The former RB Leipzig man also suggested that it’s time for Liverpool to ‘evolve’ with a busy summer of transfers expected.

“It will be just the opposite. It will be almost an even bigger motivation – super motivated,” the France international said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Let’s say we are unfortunate not to quite make it into the top four and get in the Champions League (for next season), that still leaves us with two massive things to go for – the league and the Europa League which we might be taking part in.

“It is a big incentive to go on and do something big so why not go for that league title in a season like that?”

Konate added: “We’ve still got the same mentality and desire that Liverpool has had for the last five years. But teams do evolve, don’t they?

“You’re asking the wrong person when it comes to finding new recruits. Our responsibility is to perform on the field. But over the last five years, many players have come and gone – but the whole point behind it is to make us stronger. As players we can only concentrate on what we do on the field.”

Despite all of our struggles this season Konate has been one of our most consistent performers.

The 23-year-old is an exceptional defender and with his pace, strength and power he has all the attributes required to be a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s defence as reinforcements are set to be added around him.

His performance against Arsenal last week, especially during the second half, was great to see and we need him to retain those high standards if we are to have any hope of sneaking into the top four this season.

Our chances of once again securing Champions League football do look extremely slim but with sides around us continuing to drop points anything is possible.

