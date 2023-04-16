(Video) Reds fans will be excited after seeing what Liverpool-linked midfielder has done on Instagram

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and it appears that the 20-year-old is excited by the prospect himself.

That’s because the former Ajax man has liked a comment from ex-Red Ryan Babel on Instagram which saw the latter suggest the dynamic midfielder ‘will fly’ if he has a manager ‘who believes in him’.

The Dutch international has just one goal and one assist for the German giants this season and despite only moving to Munich in the summer he may be excited by the idea of another fresh start at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park and with the Dutchman available for as little as £25m (Liverpool Echo) this is certainly something we can see happening.

Fabrizio Romano has insisted Gravenberch will not make a decision about his future until the summer so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Check a video of the social media activity below via @SMXLFC on Twitter:

Interesting…now why is Ryan Gravenberch looking at LFC pages on Instagram? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/P6Bq3d9VGa — BEN (@SMXLFC) April 15, 2023

