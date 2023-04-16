(Photo] Reported Reds target pictured in a Liverpool shirt; talks have already begun ahead of potential summer move

Ryan Gravenberch has been pictured wearing a Liverpool shirt as the Dutchman continues to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to complete an overhaul of his midfield this summer and after moving on from their initial main transfer target Jude Bellingham, a move for the Bayern Munich star may now be on the cards.

Reports are suggesting that Liverpool representatives have already held a meeting with the 20-year-old’s management ahead of a potential move.

Reds fans will now be excited after an image was released by @AnfieldRd96 on Twitter (via Liverpool Echo) which showed the dynamic midfielder in a Liverpool shirt from our title-winning 2019/20 campaign.

It’s not quite clear as to when the picture is actually from but it could signify that the former Ajax man is a fan of the L4 outfit.

He was only signed by Bayern in the summer for an initial £16m and although many are aware that his best years are ahead of him he’s managed just one goal and one assist in 27 appearances (across all competitions).

It’ll be interesting to see whether we make our move this summer as it’s clear from our displays this term that fresh legs are needed – especially in the middle of the park.

