‘No longer…’ – Romano provides interesting update regarding two Liverpool-linked midfielders

Ryan Gravenberch ‘is one of the many names appreciated by Liverpool’ as the club continue to prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Bayern Munich midfielder hasn’t completely settled at the Allianz Arena since moving from Ajax in the summer and reports are suggesting that the 20-year-old’s management met Liverpool representatives recently to discuss a potential deal.

The player, however, is set to decide his next move in the coming months according to Romano.

“Ryan Gravenberch is one of many names appreciated by Liverpool, not the only one. There are many opportunities, also Bayern still hope to be able to keep the player. Gravenberch will decide in May/June after speaking to Thomas Tuchel and the board,” the Italian told Caught Offside. “Matheus Nunes is one of the players monitored by Liverpool – Jürgen Klopp himself said in press conferences that they have almost 12 players in the list… but Nunes is no longer a priority target. Just one of the players followed by them.”

It almost feels like each day there is a new midfielder being linked with a move to Anfield.

After we surprisingly ended our pursuit of Jude Bellingham recently, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is now believed to be our top target with the club creating a five-man shortlist of potential new signings for the summer.

Mathues Nunes was not included on that shortlist but Romano has confirmed he remains ‘one of the players followed’ by Klopp and Co.

Our struggles this season have only strengthened calls for reinforcements to be added in the middle of the park and we’re certainly looking forward to seeing what sort of business we complete.

