Pundit suggests LFC’s Bellingham race exit has completely changed Klopp’s plans for one Red

Jim Beglin has suggested that Jurgen Klopp may be encouraging Trent Alexander-Arnold to push into midfield more in order to help make up for the absence of Jude Bellingham next term.

The comment followed Martin Tyler mentioning the Reds’ decision to abandon their pursuit of the highly talented Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

“Maybe there’ll be a Trent Alexander-Arnold, maybe that’s why Klopp is implementing this change now,” the co-commentator responded on Optus Sport’s commentary.

The No.66 has been given licence to cut inside the pitch in his own half when the Merseysiders are in possession joining Fabinho as part of a double 6.

It’s a tweak that has seen the fullback become more involved in our build-up play, taking advantage of his phenomenal passing range in the middle of the park.

Where that leaves us going into the next campaign remains to be seen given that Trent hasn’t fully abandoned the full-back role and certainly still thrives when having space to run into.

It’s worth remembering that we did bring in Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen in the summer, if the manager had designs on pushing our Scouse Academy graduate into a higher starting position.

If the right-back continues to deliver these kinds of performances within the middle of the park, Klopp could be a due a tough call in the summer ahead of pre-season.

