Jamie Carragher wowed by ‘sensational’ Liverpool star who completed 124 passes v Leeds

Jamie Carragher singled out the ‘sensational’ Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise after Liverpool’s emphatic 6-1 win over Leeds tonight.

The Reds ace helped himself to two assists at Elland Road, setting up Cody Gakpo’s opening goal and also the Darwin Nunez strike which rounded off the scoring late on.

Similar to the Arsenal game a few days ago, the 24-year-old took up a hybrid right-back/midfield role, and it’s one which appears to play to his strengths.

Carragher took to Twitter at full-time tonight with his summary of the match, and while he was highly critical of Leeds, he had glowing praise for our number 66, gushing: “Trent sensational in his new hybrid role!”

Although he got away with what looked a handball in the lead-up to Gakpo’s goal, Trent gave one of his best performances of the season tonight.

In addition to his two assists, the 24-year-old completed a whopping 124 of his 136 passes against the Whites (91% accuracy) while taking a team-high 153 touches and playing 12 accurate long balls, as per Sofascore.

The statistical website gave him the highest rating of any player on the night with 8.6, supplementing his sublime quality on the ball with diligent work out of possession as he won three tackles and three duels.

Trent has copped some strong criticism during the season so far, but tonight he showed us all why he continues to be such a valuable asset to Liverpool, and the praise from Carragher was fully merited.

You can see Carra’s tweet below (via @Carra23 on Twitter):

Post match:

Three Leeds managers now, none of them can stop them conceding goals, shocking defenders. Trent sensational in his new hybrid role! #LEELIV #MNF — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 17, 2023

