(Video) Cody Gakpo gives Liverpool the lead with close-range finish

Cody Gakpo netted his fifth goal for Liverpool to give them the lead in tonight’s Premier League clash away to Leeds United.

With 35 minutes on the clock at Elland Road, the Reds finally made their dominance of possession count, taking full advantage of sloppy play from the home side.

As Junior Firpo tried to play the ball around Trent Alexander-Arnold, the English defender knocked it forward before exchanging a one-two with Mo Salah and racing to the byline and squaring it across goal to give the Dutch attacker a simple finish from close range.

Gakpo’s strike was soon followed up by the Egyptian doubling Liverpool’s lead as Jurgen Klopp’s side assumed a dominant position coming up to half-time.

