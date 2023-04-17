Ex-Red asks Klopp to ‘have a nibble’ at former Anfield star; could help Gakpo and Nunez

Liverpool supporters are expecting a busy summer of transfer activity and a stream of new faces to be arriving through the Anfield entrance door but it’s one familiar face that we’re now being linked with.

Speaking via the Liverpool Echo, Stan Collymore said: “I’d also have a nibble at Mane, too, after events in the Bayern Munich dressing room this past week, and see if Jurgen Klopp could go some way towards getting the show back on the road like that.

“Nunez is ready to take the role of Firmino and, with Mane and Salah either side of him plus Diaz, Gakpo and Jota as very, very good back-up, Liverpool would only be a right-back and central defender short of a brilliant side. Mane still has plenty to offer and if there’s a cut-price deal to be done after he thumped Sane, then I’d be making the call.”

We all know the talents that Sadio Mane possesses and it was an emotional break for everyone, when we saw the Senegalese forward leave the club last summer and head to Bayern Munich.

However, his injury record and poor form in Germany has culminated in a fight with Leroy Sane and subsequent ban by his own club – something that is wildly out of character for our much-loved former No.10.

Despite all the happy memories though, we probably don’t have the finances to afford a deal for the former Southampton star because of our public pursuit of numerous midfield reinforcements.

There wouldn’t be many, if any, of our fans upset to see the 31-year-old back in a red shirt but sometimes the head must rule the heart and so – this doesn’t seem like a deal that will ever go ahead.

Perhaps a few more punches could drive the price down even more but with an already stacked forward line and plenty of younger player desperate for more game time, even Jurgen Klopp would struggle to keep them all happy.

