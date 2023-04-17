(Video) “Sometimes you talk nonsense” – Ex-Red on Klopp’s press conference outburst after transfer comments

Jurgen Klopp was happy to put several reporters in their place during his most recent press conference and one former Red has shared his comments on what our boss said.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol said: “Anybody with a rational brain could figure out that Liverpool are not going to go and spend 150 million on one player, so what he says is right. Press guys feed off that nonsense but I love the way he spoke, he’s honest, he’s straight forward.

“Anyone who knows the first thing about Liverpool, should have been able to see that answer coming but he was just showing the people in front of him – sometimes you talk nonsense”.

The German had defended the club’s spending policy whilst explaining that he doesn’t control the budget and has to work within the perimeters set for him, being rather fiery in the way he defended himself and the club.

The Scottish pundit was quick to defend our manager though and it’s perhaps right to say that we’re not surprised to see that the club have pulled out of spending huge money on a single player, when several options are needed instead of one.

You can watch Nicol’s comments on Klopp’s press conference (from 3:22) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

