(Video) Exclusive: “Bellingham will sign for Liverpool” says Chorianopoulos

The widespread news that Jude Bellingham to Liverpool appears to be a transfer that won’t be happening has seemingly convinced most of our fanbase to give up hope, however there may yet be cause to retain some optimism.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos was asked if the 19-year-old could still sign for the Reds and said: “This is the £100 million question! I think yes, maybe next summer but I think yes.

“I think Bellingham also wants Liverpool, I think he believes that they are right for his career. We don’t know, we cannot predict the future, but, as we speak, I think Bellingham will sign for Liverpool”.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool player Peter Cormack fighting dementia – family updates health and criticises PFA

In our full chat with the Greek reporter, it was stated that the England international looks set to stay in Germany for the next Bundesliga season and that could pave the way for a Merseyside move in the following summer.

Wishful thinking or otherwise, why not dare to dream that we could have a busy window at the end of this season and still pull off a massive move the year after?

You can watch Chorianopoulos’ comments on Bellingham (from 17:27) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Exclusive: The Jude Bellingham ‘roulette’ is open but the odds are stacked against Liverpool – Jan Aage Fjørtoft