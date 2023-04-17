Former Liverpool player Peter Cormack fighting dementia – family updates health and criticises PFA

Former Liverpool player Peter Cormack has been diagnosed with dementia, and his family has updated his health and expressed their criticism of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) for their lack of help for players struggling with the disease.

Taking to his Twitter account, the ex-Red’s son wrote: ‘The ‘Cormack Boys’. Dad @CormackPeter bravely fighting this horrible disease @DementiaUK after a set back this week seen him admitted to the ERI. Once again @PFA nowhere to be seen’.

It’s a scathing report from the family of the man who made 178 appearances for the club between 1972 and 1975, when the Scot won two league titles, an FA Cup and a UEFA Cup at Anfield.

READ MORE: (Video) Exclusive: “For sure is on the list” – Key Liverpool midfield transfer target named – Chorianopoulos

The 76-year-old is not the only former Liverpool player to suffer from dementia; in fact, hundreds of former professional footballers across the UK are struggling with the devastating condition.

Dementia can cause severe memory loss and confusion, as well as a range of other physical and mental health issues, making it a particularly difficult illness to manage.

It seems clear that there are links between playing with the old heavy leather balls and suffering from dementia in later life but it also seems apparent that there’s not enough support being provided from the association that is supposed to represent and support those in need.

It’s inspiring to see the whole Cormack family fighting this together and we can only send our love and support to them all, as we see the typical fighting spirit from one of Shankly’s best.

You can view the Tweet about Peter Cormack via @RealPeteCormack on Twitter:

Exclusive: The Jude Bellingham ‘roulette’ is open but the odds are stacked against Liverpool – Jan Aage Fjørtoft