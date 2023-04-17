‘You see the problem’ – Robbie Fowler bemoans one shocking Liverpool statistic from this season

Robbie Fowler has lamented the dearth of goals from Liverpool’s midfielders this season, describing it as a ‘massive problem’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Bobby Firmino have all smashed double figures for the campaign (Transfermarkt), the men behind them on the pitch have been nowhere near as productive in front of goal.

The Toxteth native highlighted the issue in his latest column for The Mirror, writing: “What is Liverpool’s first choice midfield? Even after a shocking season, it’s probably Henderson-Thiago-Fabinho.

“Second question: how many goals have they scored between them? The answer is a big fat zero. Yep, you read that right. No goals from a midfield trio that so very nearly wrote history. In any competition. So far, they have made a combined 99 appearances so far, and not a single goal.

“It gets worse. In all those appearances, they have three assists between them, two for Henderson and one from Thiago. And that is where the disaster of this season stems from.”

Fowler continued: “Goals are a massive problem – despite Mo Salah having another inconsistent season. Nunez has done okayish, they’ve been without Diaz and Jota for long periods, and Gakpo, well, not great but he’s new.

“From midfield though, it’s nothing. Keita hasn’t scored either, neither has Jones or Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bajcetic have one apiece. That’s two goals from seven midfielders. Only Harvey Elliott has a half-respectable total.

“It’s the same with assists, seven from 11 midfielders used this season. Compare that to Manchester City, and you see the problem. 35 goals from midfield, 40 assists.”

READ MORE: Contact made: Reliable journalist drops significant Ryan Gravenberch claim amid Liverpool links

READ MORE: (Video) Exclusive: “Bellingham will sign for Liverpool” says Chorianopoulos

As one of the greatest goalscorers in Liverpool’s history, Fowler is extremely well placed to speak about that particular art, and his concerns about the lack of output from our current midfield are very much justified.

Elliott (five) and Fabio Carvalho (three) are our only midfielders with more than one goal in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt), and they both feature primarily in an advanced role or even as part of the front three.

It’s figures like those mentioned by the 48-year-old which highlight just why so many Reds fans are desperate for a potent number 10 to be brought into the team.

Philippe Coutinho performed that role masterfully during his time at Liverpool, netting 54 times for us in 201 appearances (Transfermarkt), but in truth we’ve lacked a genuinely reliable goalscoring attacking midfielder ever since his departure.

The men in the middle simply need to contribute more in the final third, starting with tonight’s trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Exclusive: The Jude Bellingham ‘roulette’ is open but the odds are stacked against Liverpool – Jan Aage Fjørtoft