Contact made: Reliable journalist drops significant Ryan Gravenberch claim amid Liverpool links

A Dutch journalist has claimed that Liverpool have met with the representatives of Ryan Gravenberch, and that he’s open to a move to England.

Earlier today, the Liverpool Echo noted that the player’s agent was seen at Anfield in January during the Reds’ 0-0 draw against Chelsea, with the Merseyside club reigniting their interest in the 20-year-old after winter links came to no fruition.

However, it now seems as if both parties are intent on possibly making the move happen, according to one reliable reporter.

Mike Verweij reported for De Telegraaf that a delegation from Liverpool met with Gravenbech’s representatives in Amsterdam last Wednesday, with the Bayern Munich midfielder believed to be open to a Premier League transfer.

The Dutch journalist’s claim doubles down on one from The Athletic’s David Ornstein (via NBC Sports) in which he backed reports that a meeting had taken place between the two parties.

With two reliable sources now communicating that club and player have been in contact, it seems as if Liverpool are indeed determined to move on from the faltering pursuit of Jude Bellingham by strongly pursuing another midfielder from the Bundesliga.

Verweij’s report that Gravenberch is amenable to the potential transfer also appears to be a significant staging post, with the Netherlands youngster almost solely reliant on appearances off the bench in Munich – just one of his 18 Bundesliga outings this season has been as a starter (Transfermarkt).

Given the much-publicised issues in the Reds’ midfield, and the seemingly imminent departures of several soon to be out-of-contract players (Transfermarkt), the 20-year-old certainly shouldn’t find game-time as hard to come by at Anfield if he teams up with Jurgen Klopp and co.

As seen by the abrupt manner in which the Bellingham links subsided, there may yet be major twists in this transfer saga, but the latest news offers further hope that perhaps Liverpool might pull off a successful raid for a Bundesliga midfielder after all.

You can see Verweij’s tweet sharing the latest on Gravenberch below (via @MikeVerweij on Twitter):

NIEUWS: management @RGravenberch en #LFC spraken woensdag in Amsterdam. Middenvelder Bayern zou open staan voor overstap.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Management Gravenberch and Liverpool spoke in Amsterdam last Wednesday. Midfielder reportedly open to switch to Premier League.https://t.co/ugidDT7CSR — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) April 17, 2023

Exclusive: The Jude Bellingham ‘roulette’ is open but the odds are stacked against Liverpool – Jan Aage Fjørtoft