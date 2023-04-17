Ian Doyle spotted Liverpool player ‘going absolutely spare’ over one moment against Leeds

Although Liverpool eventually ran out comfortable 6-1 winners against Leeds tonight, one moment during the second half had a Reds player ‘going absolutely spare’, as observed by Ian Doyle.

Shortly after Diogo Jota had put the visitors 3-1 ahead, quickly cancelling out Luis Sinisterra’s goal just after the interval, Brenden Aaronson came quite close to pulling the home side within arm’s reach of their opponents again, his shot ultimately going narrowly off target.

Had it flown into the net, it could’ve made Jurgen Klopp’s side nervy, but thankfully we made the most of that escape by ramming three more goals past Illan Meslier.

Doyle, who was providing updates on the match via Twitter, spotted Liverpool’s goalkeeper berating his teammates over allowing the USA international that shot on goal.

The Liverpool Echo journalist tweeted shortly before the hour mark: “Alisson is going absolutely spare at the #LFC players not bothering to mark properly after Aaronson has a shot narrowly wide”.

The Reds’ marking prior to the American’s shot did indeed leave plenty to be desired, and you couldn’t blame the Brazil netminder for screaming at his defence to be more alert.

Perhaps that was the jolt Liverpool needed to ensure that they didn’t become complacent, with Klopp’s men going on to punish Leeds for their continued defensive shortcomings at the other end.

Of course, Alisson certainly isn’t afraid to administer a few harsh words towards his teammates in the white heat of battle – just ask Jordan Henderson about it after their feisty exchange at Stamford Bridge a couple of weeks ago!

