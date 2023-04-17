James Pearce admits surprise over one aspect of Liverpool’s starting XI v Leeds

James Pearce has admitted his surprise at seeing Curtis Jones starting ahead of Thiago in Liverpool’s team to face Leeds tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has stuck with the same XI which started the 2-2 draw against Arsenal last week, despite the Spaniard being fit enough to appear off the bench that day, although Luis Diaz’s return to the squad after a six-month absence is big news.

In a matchday Q&A for The Athletic, the journalist wrote after the starting line-ups were announced: “Big show of faith in Curtis Jones. I think plenty, myself included, expected Thiago to be recalled in his place tonight.”

Given the influence that Thiago has on this Liverpool team at his best – he’s won more tackles per game (2.9) and made the second-most interceptions (1.3) and passes (66.5) per match in Klopp’s squad, as per WhoScored – it may indeed seem surprising that he isn’t in the starting line-up tonight.

With the Spaniard having come off the bench against Arsenal eight days ago, one might’ve thought that the subsequent window would’ve afforded him ample opportunity to get his fitness up to a level where he could’ve started at Elland Road.

However, Jones is belatedly enjoying a run of starts for the Reds this season, with this game marking his third successive appearance from the first whistle, having only started one top-flight match in 2022/23 prior to the 0-0 draw at Chelsea a fortnight ago (Transfermarkt).

Klopp is best placed to judge which three men in midfield are in the best condition to start against Leeds, and while Thiago’s omission may seem a surprise, hopefully his younger teammate will justify the manager’s faith this evening.

