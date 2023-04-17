(Video) Diogo Jota makes it 5-1 to Liverpool with exquisite half-volley finish

Having had to wait just over a year to end his goalscoring drought for Liverpool, Diogo Jota netted twice in the space of 21 minutes tonight.

He had put the Reds 3-1 ahead early in the second half and, after Mo Salah doubled his tally for the night to heap further misery on Leeds, the 26-year-old joined him in netting a brace at Elland Road.

There were 74 minutes on the clock when a cross from Jordan Henderson on the right found our number 20 on the edge of the penalty area, who sweetly struck the ball on the half-volley as it cannoned off the post and into the home side’s net.

If Jota had been struggling for confidence before tonight, it certainly didn’t show in the manner with which he took his two goals tonight.

He already looks like a man determined to make up for lost time on the goalscoring front!

You can catch a clip of Jota’s second goal below from bein SPORTS’ coverage of the game, shared via @i_Carl0 on Twitter: