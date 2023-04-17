(Video) Diogo Jota ends 372-day drought to restore Liverpool’s two-goal lead with sublime finish

If you didn’t know that Diogo Jota had gone 372 days without scoring before finding the net for Liverpool against Leeds tonight, you wouldn’t have thought it considering the quality of the finish.

The 26-year-old’s last club goal prior to the clash at Elland Road came on 10 April 2022 in the Reds’ 2-2 draw at Manchester City (Transfermarkt), and some careless moments in possession during the first half against the Whites didn’t seem to augur well.

However, having supplied a neat assist for Mo Salah to give his side a 2-0 lead shortly before half-time, the Portuguese forward restored the two-goal advantage within a few minutes of Luis Sinisterra pulling one back for the home side.

In the 52nd minute, Curtis Jones broke through two Leeds challenges and played a sublime through ball towards Jota, who duly swept it past Illan Meslier with aplomb.

It was quite the way for the former Wolves man to end his surprisingly lengthy goal drought!

You can see footage of Jota’s finish below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: