(Video) Exclusive: “For sure is on the list” – Key Liverpool midfield transfer target named – Chorianopoulos

It’s set to be a long summer filled with many transfer rumours but one man appears to have been confirmed as part of Liverpool’s plans, as one midfielder the club wants to sign.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos said: “Liverpool will have to buy at least two. Maybe it’s a small number what I say but Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will be there, Thiago will be there – he’s a great player, but with a lot of injuries.

“So, you need a player who can carry the ball but also a player who play in defence. All these players in modern football can play as a six and an eight.

“There a lot of names, especially after the the Bellingham news. Moises Caicedo is a player that Liverpool wants. Alexis Mac Allister, for sure is on the list”.

Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are certainly not new names on the rumour mill but hearing that the Argentine is ‘for sure’ part of our summer plans, should excite many.

With reports suggesting that the World Cup winner could be bought for £70 million, as well as the strong comparrisons to Gini Wijnaldum, he could be a perfect fit for the Reds.

You can watch Chorianopoulos’ comments on Mac Allister (from 14:55) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

