(Video) Klopp’s grateful hug to one LFC ace speaks volumes after Leeds decimation

It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the manner in which his Liverpool side dismantled Leeds United on their home turf.

One man who was most deserving of the post-match plaudits was that of No.66 Trent Alexander-Arnold – whom the German tactician was keen to show his appreciation to immediately after the full-time whistle.

The scale of the 55-year-old’s apparent gratitude has led some to suggest online that the fullback could save the Reds millions in transfer fees for a new quality midfielder.

Whilst we certainly appreciate how much more of an impact the Academy graduate can have on the game by driving inwards in possession, we wouldn’t necessarily be rushing to urge the manager to start him alongside Fabinho in the double 6 role.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: