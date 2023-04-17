(Video) Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Liverpool’s away record ahead of Reds’ trip to Leeds

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool’s away performances must improve if they’re to find a greater consistency in terms of results on the road.

The Reds manager was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his team’s trip to Elland Road tonight to face Leeds United, who ironically are the only visiting side to leave Anfield victorious in the Premier League in the last 25 months.

In contrast to that imperious record on Merseyside, Klopp’s men have largely suffered on their travels this season, winning just three of their 15 top-flight games away from their own patch.

Each of those wins has come against opposition currently in the top six, so it’s been visits to bottom half sides which have often tripped up Liverpool in recent months.

Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest – all 13th or lower in the current standings – have defeated the Reds in their respective home matches against them in the 2022/23 Premier League.

Prior to the Leeds game tonight, Klopp told Sky Sports: “At home, we still could squeeze results out without playing our absolutely top level of football.

“Of course at home we have the support of our [fans], so that’s an obvious difference, but apart from that we have to play generally better football to get the consistency. If you have the consistency, then the difference between away and home is not as big as it looks this year.

“We never had this kind of issue [before]. In all of our successful seasons we had an impressive away record and that’s what you need.”

Leeds have a balanced home record, with five wins, draws and losses apiece in the Premier League this term.

However, having seen 12th-placed Crystal Palace go to Elland Road last week and score five, Liverpool must aim for a similarly clinical standard of performance in trying to pick up a first top-flight win on their travels in just under two months since the victorious trip to Newcastle.

