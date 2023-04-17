(Video) ‘Oh my God!’ – Klopp’s orgasmic reaction to 92nd-minute LFC moment will have fans in tears

Liverpool fans will be well-acquainted with Jurgen Klopp’s physical reactions to stunning moments from his team since the German took up the reins in 2015.

The former Dortmund boss’ latest may be his best yet, as Monday Night Football studio caught the tactician sliding down in his seat in a state of utter bliss (whilst David Jones chanted ‘oh my God’ in the commentary) as the Reds conducted a superb counter in the latter stages of their 6-1 demolition job over Leeds.

With the tweaks made by the manager having such a clear impact on performance, we’ll be hoping to see some more consistent outings from the club throughout the remainder of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily & Sky Sports: