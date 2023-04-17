Guardian journo: Chances of Liverpool transfer boosted as club allegedly putting ‘almost every player’ up for sale

Liverpool could wrap up a couple of signings quite early on in the window if all goes to plan amid reported talks between the club and Ryan Gravenberch’s representatives.

Summer target Mason Mount is reportedly looking unlikely to extend his stay in London – a situation Chelsea may be prepared to accept given their own Financial Fair Play concerns.

“It is understood the poor results have caused alarm over Chelsea’s financial position,” Jacob Steinberg wrote for The Guardian.

“There are concerns over Financial Fair Play and there have been suggestions that almost every player will be up for sale this summer.

“Liverpool are stepping up attempts to sign Mason Mount, whose contract expires at the end of next season. Mount has shown no signs of extending his deal.”

The Blues are thought to value the midfielder at £70m, though one might imagine the Englishman could be secured for a cheaper fee given that his contract is expiring next year and the club will be under some pressure to alleviate their financial concerns.

The difficulty for some sections of the fanbase will be acclimatising to a window in which Jude Bellingham appears destined to either remain in Dortmund or join a rival (be it domestic or European) – the latter being a distinctly more unpalatable eventuality.

That being said, there’s no reason why we can’t accept that our recruitment team is still capable of pulling off a successful transfer window, especially whilst the likes of Mount, Mac Allister, Caicedo and Nunes continue to be linked.

Ultimately, generational talent or no, it was always going to be a case of numbers with a side in need of a total revamp in the middle of the park.

Hopefully, the stars will align in such a manner as to see Bellingham wear the famous red shirt down the line but, for now, quantity as well as quantity must be the mantra of the upcoming window.

