Huge bench additions as Reds unchanged for Leeds visit – Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool have greatly missed Luis Diaz, it’s fair to say, with the forward line suffering somewhat following the exit of Sadio Mane and the Colombian’s injury-enforced absence from the squad.

Matters, of course, haven’t been helped by the utterly dysfunctional nature of the midfield, though there’s no question that a team utterly devoid of dynamism and fight – two attributes that have been part and parcel of the Jurgen Klopp project since the German’s arrival in 2015 – on many an occasion this term would have benefitted from our wide man’s availability.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss naturally won’t risk his fitness after a reinjury during the World Cup break kept him off the pitch for a prolonged period of time, though there’s no question it will provide his teammates with a boost to see him back available in the matchday squad.

Alisson Becker is the man in goal behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones all retain their spots in the midfield three for the trip to Elland Road whilst Thiago Alcantara also makes a return to the bench.

Diogo Jota once again remains in the forward line alongside Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Happy with the XI Klopp has gone for Reds? 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/oaCbgaztKz — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 17, 2023

