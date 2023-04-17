(Video) Exclusive: “90% sure” Liverpool will sign a centre-back; one target named – report

Liverpool supporters will mainly be waiting for midfielders to be entering the entrance door at Anfield this summer but it also seems that one other area of the pitch could be targeted, ahead of a busy transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos said: “A centre-back will come. I’m at least 90% sure that a centre-back will come to Liverpool. Van Dijk and Konate are great players, but Liverpool wants someone after them, or a player that can play with them. So, I think there will be a centre-back.

“Josko Gvardiol is a player that no one can say that he can’t star for Liverpool, he can play for Liverpool. But of course, he’s a player who has a big transfer fee also, around £80 million, which is also a big amount of money.

Josko Gvardiol has been linked with the Reds on several occasions already this season and it seems like, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate, the Croatian could be viewed as a long-term part of our defence.

Whether we will have the budget for such a high profile player, alongside our public search for several midfield options, it seems that we should still expect the arrival of a defensive alternative in the upcoming window.

You can watch the comments of Chorianopoulos on Gvardiol (from 14:05) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

