(Video) Liverpool ‘will spend heavily’ this summer; despite Bellingham snub – Ornstein

Liverpool fans had their hopes pinned on Jude Bellingham arriving at Anfield this summer but it now appears that this dream is over, yet it doesn’t spell the end for what will likely be a busy and expensive window.

Speaking with NBC, David Ornstein said: “When push came to shove, Liverpool ultimately decided that it was more important to focus on a number of positions when they spend, and I do think they will spend heavily, as opposed to pooling all those resources into one signing. Those signings will become the focus of our attention from here”.

It’s better to hear that snub in this deal came from ourselves and not from the player but the money needed to finance the team perhaps shows more faults in former windows, than a strong plan in this one.

We now will have to shift our attention elsewhere but seeing as this decision has been made before the window has opened, we’ve given ourselves plenty of time to get strong options into the club.

You can watch Ornstein’s comments on Liverpool’s summer spending (from 3:21) via NBC Sports on YouTube:

