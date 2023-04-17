Mourinho set to swoop for want-away Liverpool star; three year deal on the table – report

Liverpool supporters are expecting a busy summer of incoming transfer dealings but there is still plenty to be done on the outgoing side too, with one man looking closer to his next destination.

As reported by Ekrem Konur: ‘AS Roma will offer 31-year-old Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino a 2+1-years contract’.

With Bobby Firmino already set to leave Anfield at the end of this campaign as his current deal comes to an end, it’s no surprise that we start to see possible destinations for him.

READ MORE: Ex-Red asks Klopp to ‘have a nibble’ at former Anfield star; could help Gakpo and Nunez

The extra interest around a possible move to Roma would of course be the presence of Jose Mourinho, with the former Manchester United boss looking like a big fan of our Brazilian No.9.

With the current Europa Conference League holders are enjoying a renaissance under the ex-Chelsea manager, it could be an exciting destination for the 31-year-old who is clearly ready for pastures new.

Wherever he does end up, there’s sure to be tears on his final day as a Red with the forward being an integral part of the many successes achieved under Jurgen Klopp and countless memories shared in front of his adoring fans.

The chance to head to another football mad city with passionate fans on the pursuit of more European success, could make this a match made in heaven.

You can view the Firmino update via @Ekremkonur on Twitter:

🚨#EXCL• AS Roma will offer 31-year-old Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino a 2+1-years contract.🇧🇷🔴#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/5SGSu8Fmm4 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 15, 2023

Exclusive: Jude Bellingham could still sign for Liverpool, after potential five-man incoming transfer window