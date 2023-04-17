(Video) Darwin Nunez nets Liverpool’s sixth goal of the night as Reds run riot

Having not won in five matches and six weeks since thumping Manchester United 7-0, Liverpool atoned by smashing six past Leeds United tonight.

The Reds had a 2-0 lead at the interval before Luis Sinisterra struck early in the second half, but any fears of a collapse from the visitors were quickly banished as Diogo Jota restored the two-goal lead.

Both he and Mo Salah registered braces, and the last say went to Darwin Nunez, who had been introduced as a late substitute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set up Liverpool’s first goal of the night and also provided the assist for the final one, lofting the ball over a beleaguered Leeds defence into the path of the Uruguayan, who chested it down before rolling it past Illan Meslier from penalty spot range.

The 23-year-old’s ninth Premier League goal of the season was coolly dispatched and rounded off an overdue night of satisfaction for the Reds.

You can catch a clip of Jota’s second goal below from bein SPORTS’ coverage of the game, shared via @i_Carl0 on Twitter: