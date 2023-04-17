(Video) “That is correct” – Ornstein names three Liverpool transfer targets; one has met with the club

Liverpool supporters may be somewhat downhearted with the news that we look to have pulled out of the deal for Jude Bellingham but David Ornstein has named three potential new targets, on our radar.

Speaking with NBC, the journalist said: “We’re hearing names heavily linked with [Liverpool], the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, there are reports in the UK that [Liverpool] have held a meeting with the representatives of Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich. I am of the understanding that, that is correct and so they are exploring many avenues”.

Confirmation then, if we believe the comments from the Athletic employee, that Ryan Gravenberch is both a real target for the Reds and that we have held meetings with his representatives already.

If we’re to sign more than one of these options listed above, then it’s going to cost big money and that is perhaps the reason for the lack of a certain Borussia Dortmund teenager – as our midfield issues are too deep not to sign several strong replacements.

You can watch Ornstein’s comments on Gravenberch and the other targets (from 3:42) via NBC Sports on YouTube:

