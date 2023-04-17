Robertson labelled ‘pathetic’ after ‘bullying’ the linesman he was elbowed by

Andy Robertson has somehow come out of being elbowed in the face by the linesman, as the bad guy and the Scottish defender has now again been on the end of some harsh criticism.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks said: ‘The way Robertson then turned to his team-mates in astonishment to complain that he had just been ‘deliberately’ elbowed was bordering on pathetic… Robertson knew exactly what he was doing and who he was doing it to. This was bullying of the worst kind and it has to stop’.

Had our No.26 gone down on the floor in a ball after the contact to his face, then many pundits would have perhaps been in a better position to point the finger at him but seeing as his reaction was to inform the referee, it’s hard to know what more or less he could have done.

READ MORE: Mourinho set to swoop for want-away Liverpool star; three year deal on the table – report

The 29-year-old has been accused of bullying for approaching the official to ask him about an incident, getting hit in the face and then being booked for doing so.

It feels very much like a witch hunt for a man that is passionate and vocal on the pitch but seldom more than that, 30 yellow cards and one red in 244 appearances in the Premier League – is far from a bad character.

Sometimes people make their mind up on an incident before it is even investigated and for some reason, the Scot has a reputation that far outweighs his actions and if anyone is being bullied – it’s not Constantine Hatzidakis.

Exclusive: The Jude Bellingham ‘roulette’ is open but the odds are stacked against Liverpool – Jan Aage Fjørtoft