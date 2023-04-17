Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool target ‘will 100% leave’ current club; ticks big Klopp box

Fabrizio Romano reiterated his prior update on Alexis Mac Allister confirmed that Liverpool are among three Premier League clubs to be keeping tabs on the Brighton ace’s situation on the South Coast.

The Argentine international has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign for club and country, playing a vital role in the Seagulls’ pursuit of European football, not to mention his national side’s third World Cup victory in Doha.

“My information is that three clubs are informed of the situation of [Alexis] Mac Allister – I mentioned Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea,” the Italian spoke on his official YouTube channel.

The Guardian reporter noted that the player is particularly keen on a quick exit the minute the season draws to an end – a scenario that would suit Jurgen Klopp perfectly in light of the coach’s preference to get players in for pre-season and bedded into the squad as quickly as possible.

“Liverpool will have direct contacts with Mac Allister’s people very soon to present their project. Mac Allister is a player on Liverpool’s list,” Romano went on to add.

“This is the situation: from what I understand, Mac Allister will 100% leave Brighton in the summer.

“The player’s been very clear on that and it’s something that’s already been discussed with Brighton’s board.

“Mac Allister will leave Brighton in the summer and my understanding is something will happen very early in the summer, not something for the end of August, Mac Allister wants to move as soon as possible in the transfer window.”

Fichajes (via Sports Mole) has reported that the top four hopefuls will look to secure at least €75m (£65.8m) for their star man’s services this summer, though we’d potentially expect that figure to climb closer to £70m.

We at Empire of the Kop have gone through the 24-year-old’s capabilities in some depth in a Substack deep-dive and it’s abundantly clear that he would be a sound addition to the midfield if we can manage to beat out competition from both the Blues and Red Devils.

That may be a difficult task without Champions League football on offer – especially if our arch rivals hold on to their spot in the top four – though we’ve managed to secure top talent before by illustrating the project, so we can’t rule out Mac Allister ending up in the famous red shirt this summer.

You can catch the relevant part of the clip here, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel:

